Ranveer Allahbadia drops first video after two months; seeks heartfelt apology over latent controversy

After nearly two months of intense backlash following the India's Got Talent controversy, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia is back with a bang. On Sunday morning, he released a new video on his YouTube podcast channel, BeerBiceps, announcing a "blessed new chapter" in his journey.

In the video, Ranveer expressed gratitude to those who supported him and apologized to those he may have let down, calling it a "fresh start." He also assured his audience that he would be more mindful of the content he creates moving forward.

The video opened with a montage displaying the message: "There's more to say, but not right now. Thank you for your patience." Ranveer then greeted his viewers with folded hands and said, "First of all, thank you to all my supporters and well-wishers. Your positive messages helped me and my family a lot. This phase was very difficult... I received violent threats, faced immense online hatred, and was targeted by numerous media articles. We went through a lot, but in the midst of it all, your DMs gave us strength."

He went on to express appreciation for his team and crew, highlighting that despite the controversy, not a single member of his 300-person team resigned during his rough patch.

Ranveer concluded by acknowledging his responsibility as a content creator: "I promise that for as long as I create content—whether it's for the next 20 or 30 years—I will do so more responsibly. I now understand the weight of this responsibility. The fact that you all consider me a member of your family is the greatest honor and responsibility of all."

"I love podcasting, I love content creation. Hamare desh ka history, culture explore karna (exploring our country's history and culture), yeh mera passion hai (this is my passion), and that's what I am doing through my job... Mujhe desh ke culture se bohot jyada pyaar hai (I deeply love my country's culture), and I am now trying to write a new story after this full stop. I hope you support me and my team in this journey," he concluded.

He further added that during the toughest phase of his life, it was meditation that helped him stay calm amid the India's Got Talent controversy and the intense backlash on social media.

Ranveer Allahbadia dropped a series of photos on Instagram. The first photo features his team and well-wishers. The next photo showed the Youtuber sitting quietly and working on his laptop, followed by one with his grandmother, and his dog. Sharing the pictures, Ranveer wrote, "Thank you to my loved ones Thank you universe A new blessed chapter begins – Rebirth (sic)."

Welcome back: Ranveer

Comedian Tanmay Bhat posted a series of comments marking Ranveer's return. He wrote "Nice of you to click photo with the only subscribers you have left", "Like this comment if you want a B Praak podcast", "Missed you (not really)".

Actor Abhay Deol reacted with clap emojis. Influencer Ruhee Dosani wrote, "Lessssssgo".

Tannaz Irani commented, "Just like the Sphinx when you want to rise again. You have to learn to burn first! You made it through @ranveerallahbadia . A great day to begin again! Like the snake you've shed of what wasn't meant for you. Welcome back."

What did Ranveer say?

During one of the episodes, Ranveer repeatedly asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents having sex for your entire life or join them once and stop it forever?" A clip of this exchange went viral on social media, triggering severe criticism.

Following the backlash, a police complaint was filed against Ranveer, Samay, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. While Ranveer issued multiple apologies on social media, Samay responded by deleting all of India's Got Latent episodes from YouTube.