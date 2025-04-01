After two months, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia is back with his podcast on his YouTube channel, TRS. His first guest after the India's Got Latent controversy is Buddhist monk Palga Rinpoche.

In the episode, Ranveer reflected on his struggles, opened up about his dark phase and the social media backlash, and questioned the monk about why he had to endure such hardships.

Ranveer recalled his previous meetings with the monk, saying that Palga Rinpoche had taught him the true meaning of wisdom meeting compassion. He expressed his gratitude, saying:

"We've met twice before in my life, sir, and you've always appeared during times when I was struggling. When my reality was facing challenges... Today, I'm going through something I never thought I would, so I'm very grateful. Thank you—it was great meeting you."

Palga Rinpoche, speaking in Hindi, responded, "I'm grateful for the work you've been doing for many years, benefiting millions through this platform. Many knowledgeable people have shared their expertise through the internet, YouTube, apps, and Spotify. I'll always pray that you continue this great work, not only spreading education but also motivation. People today have a lot of knowledge, but they lack inspiration. Your platform has been very helpful in that regard. I request you to keep up this good work."

As soon as Ranveer shared the clip, his fans and followers flooded the comments with support, with many writing, "Welcome back, Ranveer!"

A section of users also asked when he would release a podcast with comedian Samay Raina.

Ranveer also announced on social media that after his appearance on India's Got Latent, Samay would be a guest on his podcast.

Later, Ranveer deleted the picture of himself with Samay Raina from his social media.

However, what started as a friendly shoutout between the two turned disastrous when Ranveer faced backlash for a controversial question he asked a contestant on Samay Raina's show.

What did Ranveer say?

Ranveer appeared on comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija in the latest episode. The backlash was caused due to Ranveer's question for one contestant as he said, "Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life. Or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

Meanwhile, Ranveer submitted a written apology to the NCW over his offensive remarks made on the show. Though the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, it termed his remarks "vulgar" and said he had a "dirty mind" that shamed society.

In an apology video on X, Ranveer admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate but also not funny.