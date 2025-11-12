YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is once again in the spotlight for his personal life. The creator, during Diwali 2025 last month, soft-launched his girlfriend, Juhi Bhatt, by sharing photos from their Diwali celebration. Although he didn't reveal Juhi's face or name directly, he used Ghibli-inspired AI-generated images to make the announcement.

However, his subtle relationship reveal came months after his breakup with Nikki Sharma, whose face he hid with a sunflower emoji and was known on social media as 'Sunflower Girl.'

And now, merely a few weeks after soft-launching his girlfriend and partner, Ranveer is once again searching for a life partner.

Ranveer's latest guest on his podcast is Sima Taparia. In his podcast, he is seen asking her to send rishtas for him.

Sima willingly agrees to find a bride for him and asks what qualities he seeks in a life partner, to which Ranveer gladly says, "I'm spiritual, so I want a spiritual partner." Sima smiles and says she will definitely find someone for him soon.

Ranveer was also seen saying, "I don't mind doing a pre-swayamvar chat."

The video was shared on Ranveer's Instagram handle, and as it went viral, netizens flooded his comment section, quizzing him about his past girlfriends, especially Juhi Bhatt, whom he had just introduced to his Insta family a few weeks back.

Many even joked that since he aspires to have a spiritual partner, he should date Tanya Mittal, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 19.

All you need to know about Ranveer's love life

Coming back to Ranveer's love life, the podcaster shared his Diwali post on Instagram, and Juhi also shared a glimpse of his beautifully decorated home, featuring a floral rangoli strikingly similar to the one seen in his pictures, subtly confirming their relationship. In the photo, Juhi was also seen holding a bunch of pink roses, adding to the speculation that the two celebrated Diwali together.

Additionally, Ranveer and Juhi follow each other on Instagram, which has only added more fuel to the ongoing romance rumours.

Before announcing his relationship with Juhi Bhatt, Ranveer was in a relationship with actress Nikki Sharma.

The actress, on the same day, took to social media and shared a screenshot on her Instagram story that appeared to be a chat between her and someone else. In the conversation, her messages read, "I'm shook though. Always the flaunting. He'll be nice for a few months. And then say, oh ykw I am traumatised I can never marry or have kids."

Ranveer, who was earlier in a relationship with Nikki Sharma, would often share pictures with her on his social media handle but kept her identity private by covering her face with a sunflower emoji. Rumours about their breakup began circulating after Ranveer unfollowed Nikki on Instagram.