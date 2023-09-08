Karan Johar recently took to social media to share the unseen and complete footage of Saregama Caravan Medley from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Two more songs which are added in the complete medley, were edited out from the film. The songs 'Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein' and 'Aao Na, Gale Lagao Na' have also been featured in the new medley.

Alia - Ranveer's steamy scenes

As soon as the clip was shared online, netizens were quick to comment on Alia Bhatt - Ranveer Singh's steamy chemistry. In the video that didn't make it to theatre cut, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are seen passionately making out in a hotel room and also on corridors. Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi are seen enjoying each other's company.

Karan Johar's post

"Down the road of nostalgia, prem & emotions with us!!! Thank you @farahkhankunder, you're absolutely THE BEST!!! Thank you for doing this for us! The Saregama Carvaan Medley video (with a few bonus scenes for you all) is OUT NOW! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani running successfully in cinemas near you," Karan Johar wrote.

Netizens react

Netizens, obviously had a lot to say on the unseen footage.

"Giving Safeena and Murad a run for their money," wrote one user.

"Ranveer Alia were just eating each other up for breakfast lunch and dinner in this medley," another user commented.

"They were making their grand parents love story without realising they would have turned step siblings if Dharmendra character decided to divorce and remarry shabana," a social media user opined.

Ranveer Alia were just eating each other up for breakfast lunch and dinner in this medley ??? pic.twitter.com/8exqV2W0k1 — ⓡⓞⓒⓚⓨ (@unapologeticRVS) September 6, 2023

I AM NOT OKAYYY ????

❤️❤️?? jeeezz Ranveer Aliaa hottest pairrrr everr !!! pic.twitter.com/r6HKXEXH6m — pixie (@sapphiirepixie) September 6, 2023

"The black outfit scene, its soo hot & should have been included," another social media user commented.

"That's so hot and steamy," one more social media user wrote.