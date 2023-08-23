Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, after seven long years Karan Johar donned the director's hat. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan among others were part of the film.

Ranveer, Alia and Karan left no stone unturned to promote the film. Recently, a clip from Ranveer's video interview went viral where the actor took a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut for taking credit for dialogue writing in the film.

Ranveer Singh takes a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut

In the viral video, Ranveer Singh said, "He (Karan Johar) said I will give additional dialogue credit (for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani). But I was like 'No no I don't want that'. It's our (actors') responsibility to take something and better it. If you can't, what are you doing there? So, I don't want any additional dialogue credit. I know there are some actors who have taken it, but this is not my style."

Although, Ranveer Singh didn't take any actor's name netizens were quick to gauge that Ranveer was talking about Kangana.

Old video surfaces

Sharing a video from the 2022 interview a Redditor wrote, "Is he shading Kangu (Kangana)? Or somebody else?"

A user wrote, "Kangana ki bezzati (You insulted Kangana). Rant on Instagram coming for you Ranveer!"

Another one said, "Oooh I see the point of this now (laughing emoji). She anyways called him names and bashed him for no reason."

One person commented, "Kangana didn't demand dialogue credit on Queen (2013), she herself said Anurag Kashyap gave it to her as she had improvised a lot and he felt she deserved credit... there's nothing wrong to get credited for something an actor has done." A comment also read, "Kangana got additional dialogue credit for Queen and she truly deserved it."

All you need to know about Kangana's dialogue controversy

It all started way back in 2017 when Kangana's movie Simran was released showing Kangana's name as co-writer. The writer of the film, Apurva Asrani, had then taken to Facebook to raise an objection to it and slammed the actor for taking undue credit.

She had said at the film's trailer launch event in 2017, "I want to make it clear that there are no dues pending. Somehow people make it look like Apurva has not been given his credit, that is not true. We made the contract exactly the way he wanted it to be, in fact, Apurva is the one who suggested I take additional credit for dialogue writing. So we made the contract that way."

For the unversed, Emergency features Kangana as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and will be released in November 2023.