Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 trailer was released a few days back and it goes without saying that fans loved the trailer and were in all praises. But with every good thing, critics follow. Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 is in trouble before its release.

A protest is taking place in Kota against the movie wherein local corporator Gopal Manda has been sending legal notices to Central Board chairperson Prasoon Joshi, Producer Aditya Chopra, Director Gopi Puthran and the Information and Broadcasting ministry appealing to remove the name of the city from the film.

According to lawyer Ashwin Garg, In the notice, demand has been raised to change the name of Kota in the film, with the claim that the film maligns the name of the city. Unless the name of the city is removed, screenings would be blocked and the matter would be taken to High Court, the notice has warned.

The trailer of the film that was released a few days back gave rise to the controversy where it is shown that the story is based in Kota city and it is inspired by true events. The trailer shows a serial rapist and killer in Kota who targets young girls and Rani as a fearless cop is focused to catch him within 2 days.

In an interview with IANS Garg said, "Over three decades, Kota has been identified as an educational city, and connecting the city to crime is unwanted for. Around 2.5 lakh students have been coming here to excel in competitive exams from all parts of India. With such a film been screened all over the nation, who shall send their kids to Kota to study?"

A few days ago director Gopi Puthran had clarified saying that the name of the city is used just as the backdrop with no intentions to malign the city affect the reputation of the city and its people.

He had said, "Mardaani 2 addresses a huge societal issue of rape and the rise of horrific crimes committed by juveniles in India. One is deeply moved when such shocking incidents happen and as a writer, I wanted to voice this issue and bring to light a terrible reality that today's India and its youth faces."

Mardaani 2 will hit screens on 13th December 2019.