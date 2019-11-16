Makers of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 have been facing some heat from residents of Kota after the trailer of the movie was released.

Residents demand removal of city's name

The trailer o Mardaani 2 showed Rani's character of police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy hunting for a serial rapist in Kota, who targets young female students in the city. Many residents of Kota felt that the trailer of the movie represents the city in a bad light. Residents of Kota reportedly met MP Om Birla recently and complained against the film. They reportedly demanded that the name of the city be removed from the film.

Mardaani 2 story based on real incidents?

Annoyed citizens of Kota reportedly opined that Mardaani 2 presents the city as unsafe for students, where it is actually a hub for aspiring young talents. The MP also felt that the protestors' anger is just as he said, "It is unacceptable to malign a city's name through cinema. The fictional story clearly mentioning the city's name is not justified". The makers of the movie, however, claim it to be a true story.

Mardaani was a hit movie that had brought a lot of laurels for Rani. She was much appreciated for her tough cop role. While the first part was based on human trafficking, Mardaani 2 will showcase a chilling tale of a serial rapist, who challenges the police to stop him.