After three months of dry period, the box office is gearing up for a long lineup of films. July has a good number of releases and people have hopes pinned up on these films as many are deprived of entertainment in the theaters. Well, here is the list of films that are hitting the screens this week.

Naga Shaurya's latest comedy romance drama introduces newcomer Yukti Thareja to the world of Tollywood. The film also features Murali Krishna, Bhadram, Satya Akella, SivayaNarayana, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Anantha Sri Ram, and others in significant roles. Pawan CH composed the music for the movie, which was funded by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Pawan Basamsetti has written and directed the film.

"Bhaag Saale" is a crime comedy film directed by Pranith Bramandapally and stars Sri Simha in the lead role, alongside Neha Solanki as the female lead. The film also features Sathya, Rajiv Kanakala, John Vijay, and Harsha Chamudu. The music for the film is composed by Kaala Bhairava. It is scheduled for release on July 7, 2023.

"Rudrangi" is an action-period thriller directed by debutant Ajay Samrat. The film stars Jagapathi Babu, Mamta Mohandas, Vimala Raman, and other important actors. Santosh Shanamoni is the cinematographer, and the music is composed by Nawfal Raja AIS. The film was released on July 7, 2023.

7:11 PM - 7th July is a sci-fi action drama featuring Saahas Pagadala and Deepika Reddy in the lead roles, with American actress Tess Walsh playing a key role. It is directed by Chaitu Madala and is set to release on July 7, 2023.

"Circle" is a romantic thriller that explores the themes of love and destiny amidst conflicts, this film stars Sai Ronak, Arshin Mehta, and Richa Panai in the lead roles. Snehal Kamath, Aakanksha Gade, and others play important supporting roles. G. Neelakanta Reddy directs the film, which is scheduled for release on July 7, 2023.

"Hidimba" is a new-age thriller that unveils a dark chapter in Indian history through the backdrop of serial killings. Ashwin Babu and Nanditha Swetha play the lead roles, with Srinivasa Reddy, Vidyullekha Raman, and Makarand Deshpande in other important roles. Aneel Kanneganti directs the film, set for release on July 7, 2023.

In the remaining weeks, fans are all set for a few more films like Annapoorna Photo Studio, Mahaveerudu, and BRO.