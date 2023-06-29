In recent times, a lot of web series from Telugu filmmakers have been made. Not all, but quite a few of them managed to win the hearts of the audiences, especially in the thriller genre. Here is a list of the top 10 thriller Telugu web series that you should consider watching, along with brief explanations of why they are worth your time:

"N.E.R.D." - This cyber-thriller revolves around a group of hackers who uncover a dark conspiracy. It explores themes of technology, surveillance, and the power dynamics in the digital world.

"Locked" - This gripping psychological thriller follows the story of a doctor who wakes up to find himself locked in a mysterious house. With suspenseful twists and a claustrophobic setting, it keeps you guessing until the end.

"Sin" - A gripping crime thriller that delves into the dark underbelly of society. It follows the journey of an honest cop as he investigates a series of interconnected crimes, unravelling shocking secrets along the way.

"G.O.D" (Game of Death) - This high-stakes thriller revolves around a deadly online game where participants must complete dangerous tasks to survive. It explores themes of morality, manipulation, and the consequences of our choices.

"Pitta Kathalu" - An anthology series consisting of four interconnected stories, each exploring complex relationships and hidden desires. With a blend of mystery, suspense, and emotional depth, it offers a unique narrative experience.

"Meka Suri" - A gritty revenge thriller that follows the life of a butcher who takes matters into his own hands after facing injustice. With its raw and intense storytelling, it provides a gripping and violent narrative.

"High" - This drug cartel thriller revolves around the lives of individuals connected to the drug trade. With its fast-paced plot, intense action sequences, and complex characters, it keeps you on the edge of your seat.

"G.O.D Season 2" - The second season of the popular "Game of Death" series continues the thrilling journey of the deadly online game, delving deeper into the moral dilemmas and suspenseful challenges faced by the characters.

"CommitMental" - This dark romantic thriller revolves around the complexities of modern relationships and the consequences of betrayal. With its unexpected twists and turns, it offers a unique take on the genre.

"Chadarangam" - Based on true events, this political thriller delves into the world of corruption, power struggles, and deceit in the political arena. It provides an intriguing insight into the murky side of politics.

These Telugu web series offer compelling storylines, suspenseful narratives, and well-crafted characters that will keep you engaged and entertained. Whether you enjoy psychological thrillers, crime dramas, or narratives with social commentary, these series have something for everyone.