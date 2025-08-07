Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up for Love And War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After wrapping up the shoot, the star couple is eagerly awaiting the teaser announcement to share with their fans.

On Wednesday night, several clips of Alia and Ranbir posing for the paparazzi went viral. The two met Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a brief meeting, which was followed by photo ops. Paparazzi, who had been waiting for hours, finally captured the duo after their meet-and-greet with the filmmaker.

However, a rather amusing incident took place. In the clip, one can see that Alia was seen heading straight to the car after the meeting, while Ranbir stayed back to pose. When the paps called out to them to pose together, Ranbir was heard saying, "Woh rukh hi nahi rahi hai..." (She's not stopping). Eventually, the couple posed for the shutterbugs. In the clips, Ranbir is seen wrapping his hand around Alia's neck while posing, and many netizens felt she looked visibly uncomfortable.

The video didn't sit well with social media users. Many felt Ranbir was being inconsiderate, and many pointed out that Alia looked sad and not in the mood to pose or smile. But she did it.

For the meeting, Alia and Ranbir twinned in denim and white shirts, keeping it simple yet coordinated.

Alia Bhatt bumps into people while heading for a pickleball game

Earlier in the day, Alia was spotted at her pickleball practice session. She appeared rushed, bumping into people on her way to the court. This behaviour left fans concerned, with many wondering if the actress was okay, as she seemed lost and in her own world.

For the practice session, Alia opted for a cropped athleisure top paired with a tennis skirt. The look sparked another online discussion, with many fans drawing comparisons to Malaika Arora—claiming Alia is starting to copy Malaika's bold athleisure style.

For the unversed, Malaika was spotted on Tuesday afternoon in Mumbai, turning heads in a bold athleisure outfit. She wore a sleeveless black tank top with a striking camo print, paired with neon yellow shorts. She kept the look casual yet edgy with oversized black sunglasses, a messy bun, and a takeaway coffee in hand.

Work Front

Love and War was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga Love & War. See You At The Movies." It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. Love and War is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

The film is slated to be released in March 2026.