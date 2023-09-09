Katrina Kaif is all set for the release of Tiger 3. Before the promotions kickstart, an old video of Katrina has again garnered attention. The actress took to social media to share a product from her Kay beauty collection which has again created a buzz. Kaif was seen applying a lipstick from her brand and how it does not come off and stays longer than any other brand. As the video garnered attention, it received a lot of comments.

Better off without Ranbir

Some commented on how Katrina is better off with Vicky Kaushal. "So glad you escaped Ranbir, he would've told you to WIPE IT OFF," wrote one user. "Then i rub it off coz my husband doesn't like it & asks every time I put it just "wipe it off"," another user wrote. "also thought the same thing lol," a social media user commented. "Vicky bhaiya pareshaan toh nahi karte na?" another social media user asked.

A user also commented on how she looked better after marriage. "Marriage suits you. Your glowing is like a light house on a dark night," wrote a user. On another video of the actress applying lisptick, many commented on how her nose seemed different. Some commented on how Katrina looked plastic. "She looks like Monika from friends," a user opined.

Netizens feel she underwent nose job

"I can recognize her because of her voice but by face she is entirely different," a social media user wrote. "Surgery", "lip filler", "nose job" were more such comments on the video. Katrina Kaif is all set for two big releases this year. While Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan will release on Diwali this year. Her next big project, Merry Christmas, helmed by Ram Madhavan and starring Vijay Sethupathi, will release on Christmas 2023.