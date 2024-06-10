Karisma Kapoor has shared a picture from Ambani's pre-wedding cruise trip. Karisma shared a sun kissed picture with her family members – Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Armaan Jain and his wife, Anissa Malhotra Jain. This was Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's second pre-wedding function which included a two-day cruise trip in Italy.

Karisma Kapoor oozed major vacay vibes in the picture with her flowy dress and hat. Alia appeared nothing less than a barbie in her pink attire while Ranbir Kapoor looked dashing in his blue avatar. Sharing the pic, Lolo wrote, "Famiglia." Netizens too couldn't stop themselves from sharing their take on the picture.

Reactions on the photo

"Karisma Kapoor more beautiful than rest of the Kapoors," wrote a user. "Ranbir is aging backwards," wrote another user. "Ranbir looking so young," a comment read. "Go get ur own life karishma. No hate towards u. But it seems so obvious," another comment read. "Bollywood Royalty," read one more of the comments. "Frame worthy," a social media user opined. "Ranbir waxed himself from head to toe," another social media user commented.

Karisma on four decades long career

Karisma Kapoor has been a part of the industry for the last four decades. She once said in an interview, "I feel so grateful that not only have I been able to have a 30-year-long career but people remember those movies even today. In Dil To Pagal Hai, the character was so ahead of her time, she did not get the guy at the end. I hope I have been an inspiration to the younger generation and people look up to me. People come up to me and say that," she had told a website.

"The award is an extra reward for me. The audience's love comes first. Making my movies blockbuster and making them ahead of their time so that we can talk about it today... thanks to all of you guys. You are that jigsaw on that road that made it possible. I am very thankful for all the awards. Even the National Award was a huge excitement. I have my National Award framed at home," Lolo had added.