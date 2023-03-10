Despite a working day, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's fresh romantic pair is being loved by all. 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' maintained the grip on Day 2 and earned Rs. 10.34 crore, taking the total to Rs. 26.07 crore.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the box-office collection. He wrote, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar maintains the grip on Day 2... A 34.27% decline on a working day - after a holiday - was inevitable... Biz should start moving from Fri [evening] onwards, with Sat-Sun giving that extra boost... Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr. Total: ₹ 26.07 cr. #India biz. #TJMM"

With this number, Ranbir Kapoor's film has crossed the recently released Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada'. On the third day, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Shehzada doesn't live up to the expectations... The weekend biz is below the mark... The *big* jump / turnaround on Sat and Sun - to improve its prospects - is clearly missing... Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.20 cr [+/-]. #India biz." [sic]

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The ensemble cast includes Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in supporting roles. The film has special cameos by Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The film had a festive release worldwide on Holi, 8th March 2023.

Meanwhile, in an interview with a leading daily, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he is looking forward to a six-month paternity break to spend time with his newborn daughter Raha and wife Alia Bhatt. The actor has not signed any films since Sandeep Reddy's Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

"In two months. I'm looking forward to it. I think I'll have a good five to six months of absolutely no work and just be in a blissful state, I'll be done with Animal by the end of April, and then I'll take a long break to spend time with my daughter," he was quoted saying.