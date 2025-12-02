Even the Kapoors call paparazzi! Yes, you read that right! Despite Kareena Kapoor Khan and the other members of the Kapoor clan often assuring that they never call the paps to get clicked, a new twist has raised many eyebrows. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office for a work visit. However, the paps stationed outside the office were not allowed to click him.

As Ranbir reached SLB's office, he was surrounded by his security and guards. The men didn't allow paparazzi to click the superstar. Irritated, one paparazzi member blurted out, "Arey bulaya hai.. (we have been called)."

Paps irritated

"Arey message hum sabke pass hai aisa kya kar rahe ho (we all have the message what are you doing)," the paps said.

The Kapoor scion then came towards the paps, posed for a minute and went back inside. This comes barely a few days after Kareena had said on 'Dining with Kapoors' that they never tip off the media.

"All the Kapoors love the paparazzi," Karisma had said.

Kareena on tipping off paps

"I don't think we need to tip off the paparazzi. In fact, we tip them not to click us. We don't want to be clicked," Kareena Kapoor had emphasized. Kareena's statement is in sharp contrast to what unfolded. Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

There have been reports that the actor has allotted all his dates to 'Love and War' leading to the delay in the shoot of Ramayana part 2. Ranbir is playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's film. He has been paired opposite Sai Pallavi, who will be seen in the role of Goddess Sita.