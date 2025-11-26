Ranbir Kapoor's calendar is choc-o-block. From the sequel to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War'; the actor has some of the biggest projects in his kitty. He also has one of the most anticipated films – Ramayana – directed by Nitesh Tiwari in his bag. Ranbir will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in the mythological film.

Ramayana shooting postponed?

While the first part of the 'Ramayana' series is complete, the shooting for the second part is yet to begin. However, reports have surfaced stating that Ranbir Kapoor is giving preference to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt over Tiwari's film. Since both the films demand heavy makeup, elaborate shooting schedules and prep; the actor is walking on a tight leash.

Now, the Kapoor scion has reportedly allotted all his dates for SLB's saga which would lead to Ramayana 2 getting postponed. "Ranbir had planned to complete the two parts of Ramayana, then finish Bhansali's Love & War. But the film is showing no sign of getting done. Therefore, he has no choice but to give Bhansali all the dates that were originally meant for Ramayana Part 2. This means that Part 2 may not be able to reach theatres as per plan at the end of 2026," a Deccan Chronicle report stated.

Ranbir on playing Ram

Ranbir Kapoor had called playing 'Ram' a humbling experience. "It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It has two parts. I have finished the shooting of Part 1 and will shoot Part 2 soon. Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram's role. It's a dream for me. It's a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics. So I'm very very excited about that," he had told a website in an interview.

Ranbir plays Ram in Ramayana while Sai Pallavi will be seen playing the role of Sita. Yash has taken on the role of Ravana. Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha are the other cast members.