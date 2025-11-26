Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' has been making buzz right since it was announced. From Prabhas teaming up with Deepika Padukone, to the actress walking out the project; a lot has been said and written about the much-anticipated film. Amid reports of Triptii Dimri replacing Deepika in the film, a cameo buzz has left everyone excited.

Ranbir onboard?

If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has approached Ranbir Kapoor for a cameo in the film. A Deccan Chronicle report states that Sandeep's 'Animal' actor Ranbir Kapoor might come onboard for a special part in the Prabhas starrer. The publication went on to call it "historic".

"Ranbir will come into the picture at a crucial juncture of the storytelling. It will be a turning point in the plot and a historic moment in Indian cinema since he has never shared screen space with Prabhas," it read. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same. The film's traditional mahurat ceremony was on November 24 in Hyderabad.

Prabhas absent

Megastar Chiranjeevi had been invited as the special guest for the event. Bhushan Kumar and Tripti Dimri were also seen in attendance at the do. "Heartfelt thank you to our MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI sir for blessing the event with his presence. Sir..... your gesture is unforgettable — we all love you," Vanga wrote on social media.

Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi, who are also a part of the film, remained absent. Prabhas also couldn't make it for the muhurat ceremony. However, Snadeep shared a picture of Prabhas holding the clap box. He then wrote, "Dear fans... I thought PRABHAS anna's hands were enough to EXCITE YOU ALL...... So on this muhurath day, I'm posting this for you — with gratitude and love. SPIRIT."