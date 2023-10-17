Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ever since the news of Tiwari making the mythological film on a grand scale leaked out, there has been a constant buzz in the industry. While earlier there were rumours of Alia being pitted against Ranbir to play the role of Goddess Sita, it turned out to be false.

Agastya Nanda approached to play Lakshman

New reports suggest that southern beauty Sai Pallavi will be seen playing the role of Mata Sita in the mythological saga. There has also been a buzz about south superstar Yash playing the role of Ravana. Amid all this, some websites reported that Amitabh Bachchan's grandson has been approached to play the role of Lakshman.

Why he turned it down?

Yes, you read that right. Agastya Nanda has reportedly been approached to play the role of Lord Lakshman in the film. However, the young scion has turned it down. Several reports have suggested that Nanda didn't want to play second fiddle to someone. Few websites have also added that Agastya didn't want to take this route this early in his career and thus turned down the role in Ramayana.

There have also been the reports of Sunny Deol being approached to play a pivotal role in Ramayan. If reports are anything to go by, Nitesh Tiwari and team is not ready to leave any stone unturned in making each and every aspect of the film a perfect visual treat.

"Nitesh Tiwari and team have been diligently working on crafting the world of Ramayana, and the groundwork is finally in place. The VFX components have been skillfully prepared by the Oscar-winning company, DNEG, and it promises to astound audiences with its visual magnificence," a report stated.