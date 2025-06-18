Ranbir Kapoor's niece, Samara Sahni, may not have made her film debut yet, but she's already a social media star. She's often spotted posing for the paparazzi whenever she's seen with her family.

Samara's Instagram is filled with candid photos, reels from her school events, and picture-perfect moments with her parents. The young starlet often grabs headlines, and once again, Samara Sahni, daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni, has gone viral after her recent public appearance.

On Tuesday evening, Samara was seen enjoying family time with her nani, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, and her mother, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Several videos of Samara, Neetu, and Riddhima from the outing have taken over social media.

In one of the clips, Samara is seen interacting with the paparazzi; she asked, "How are you?" followed by "What's your name?" and ended the interaction by wishing them a "Good night." Before getting into the car with Riddhima and Neetu and she posed adorably for the cameras.

Her 'pap talk' has left netizens divided. While some criticised her for faking an English accent, others praised her upbringing and politeness, appreciating how gracefully she interacted with the paparazzi.

Let's take a look at some of the comments.

This isn't the first time Samara's presence has made waves on social media. A video of her confidently posing at the airport last year also went viral.

In an earlier interview, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed that her daughter is interested in joining the film industry. She said, "Sam, 110% is joining the movies. Eventually, everyone will end up joining the film industry. It's in their blood.."

In another conversation with Hindustan Times, Riddhima revealed that Samara is already aware of how social media works. Recalling her daughter's reaction to trolling, she said, "The last time I was being goofy then also they had a problem and now when I'm not doing anything they again have a problem." She added that both she and Neetu Kapoor frequently talk to Samara about the pros and cons of fame to ensure she stays grounded.