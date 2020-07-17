Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's doppelganger from Kashmir, Junaid Shah, passed away due to cardiac arrest. The model and aspiring actor breathed his last on Thursday night in Ellahi Bagh, Srinagar.

Junaid Shah, an alumnus of Delhi Public School, pursued his further education at IIPM and wanted to join the modelling industry. Often spotted in the Valley, dressing up like the Ranbir's movie characters in Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, he garnered humongous attention from netizens around the world.

'OMG! My own son has a double': Late Rishi Kapoor once shared Junaid's pic

The aspiring actor shot to fame due to his striking resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor and was often referred to as 'Junaid Shah D Upcoming RK'. His uncanny resemblance to the actor took the social media by storm so much that even late Rishi Kapoor tweet about him saying even he can't make out the difference. The veteran actor had once shared Junaid's pictures on Twitter and said, "OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double."