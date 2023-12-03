Sandeep Vanga Reddy's directorial Animal has created a storm at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 200 crore at the global box office and is still going strong. Fans and critics have heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's performance.

Fans are going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor's entry scene and are celebrating Ranbir's powerful entry inside theatres.

After Tiger 3, fans inside were caught bursting crackers during the screening of Animal

The craze and madness of fans have now turned unsafe and become life-threatening with audiences risking others' lives by bursting firecrackers inside cinema halls.

In some places, the fans are even bursting crackers with Bobby and Ranbir Kapoor's bare-chested fight.

Several videos of fans bursting crackers have surfaced online.

Social media users slammed the movie-goers who were celebrating.

A user wrote, Salman fans on a smaller budget."

Another mentioned, "What are they celebrating??? The movie is not even good if you see it from Ranbir's character's perspective."

The third one who shared the video from the cinema hall wrote, "These Mindless Fans, who are burning fireworks in theatre during #AnimalTheFilm show, needs a special treatment of our police personals. We have seen this during #Pathaan, than in #Jawan and after that in #Tiger3 shows. #ShahRukhKhan, #SalmanKhan and now #RanbirKapoor fans thinks that's it's kind of Fun. But it's not. Stop this stupidity now."

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film was released this Friday (December 1, 2023) along with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

The 3-hour-21-minute-long film was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.