Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt turns 32 today. She celebrated her pre-birthday bash with the media on March 13, 2025, in Mumbai. The event was attended by paparazzi, media personnel, her fans, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Following the celebration, Alia jetted off for a vacation with Ranbir and their daughter, Raha, to spend her birthday. However, she rushed back to Mumbai upon hearing about the passing of Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukerji.

Due to this personal loss, Alia has chosen not to celebrate her birthday today.

Despite this, several celebrities have taken to social media to extend their wishes to her.

Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, took to Instagram to wish Alia Bhatt.

Vedang Raina, Alia's co-star in Vasan Bala's Jigra, also sent his wishes, captioning his post, "Happiest birthday." The two starred together in Jigra, which was released last year.

Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback, goofy picture with her "favorite girl" on Instagram Stories. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my favorite girl superstar. Love you tons."

Alia's mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, also shared a heartfelt post. Posting a throwback picture, she captioned it, "Happy birthday, my gorgeous friend. This pic is precious as it's one of our first. Stay happy and blessed. Love, love, and more love @aliaabhatt."

Alia's sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also posted a birthday wish. She shared a picture of Alia clicking a selfie with her and Neetu Kapoor.

Shaheen Bhatt, Alia's sister, treated fans to a special montage featuring unseen moments from Alia's life. The video included clips from her childhood and behind-the-scenes moments from her first film. Her post read: "Light of my life – then, now, forever. I'll always answer all your dumb questions. Happy Birthday, best friend. I love you."

Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan, penned a heartfelt poem for her "birdie", Alia, sharing throwback pictures alongside the note read, "Dearest Alia. A little wish for you ...You perhaps do not know. How you make all our lives glow. Hope you have a smashing year. And live it without any fears. May audacity be your friend. And your triumphs never end. May your troubles melt away (And not come back another day). I know my poem's not that great. But it's heart's in the right place. All that I'm trying to convey. Is I love you more than words can say. Happy Birthday ,birdie. Keep on flying.

Alia Bhatt's half sister Pooja Bhatt also posted a beautiful childhood photo of the actor.

Vicky Kaushal also wished Alia Bhatt.

Alia will next join the YRF Spy Universe in a female-led installment titled Alpha along with Sharvari, and will reteam with Bhansali in the romantic drama Love and War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.