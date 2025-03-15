Pregnant Kiara Advani attends Ayan Mukherji's father's prayer meet; Kajol pens heartfelt note remembering uncle Deb Mukherjee

The industry is mourning the sudden demise of veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who passed away on Friday morning at the age of 83 due to age-related health issues.

On Friday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who were on vacation celebrating Alia's 32nd birthday, rushed back to Mumbai to be with Ayan during this difficult time. Ranbir was seen carrying Deb Mukherjee's bier and paying his last respects.

On Saturday, Kajol mourned the loss of her uncle and penned an emotional note on social media, calling him one of the "finest men."

Sharing a heartfelt post with a picture of Deb, Kajol wrote, "Tradition said that every Durga Puja, we would click pictures together when we were all dressed up and looking good. I'm still adjusting to the thought of a world without him. To one of the finest men that I've ever known—rest in peace. You will be loved, remembered, and missed every day of my life."

On Saturday, a pregnant Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and their son Yug visited Ayan Mukerji's house for a prayer meet.

Meanwhile, on Friday, several Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Karan Johar, Salim Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Anil Kapoor, Lalit Pandit, and Kiran Rao, visited Ayan's residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects.

Deb had worked in several Bollywood movies such as Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool, Abhinetri, Do Aankhen, Baaton Baaton Mein, Kaminey, Gudgudee and more.