Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur among other films to watch on OTT this Republic day

India celebrates its 75th Republic Day on Friday, which is followed by a long weekend. Some are travelling, while others are working, but the ones who are at home and planning to de-stress their week that has gone by can sit back and relax as this long weekend gives a plethora of web-shows and movies to watch.

This week, several new movies and TV shows are being dropped on OTT platforms. Be it patriotic, thriller, or action-oriented films, in the coming week don't stress about what to watch; simply scroll down and pick your choice.

From Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal to Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur to Raveena Tandon's Karmma Calling. Take a look at the movies that are releasing on OTT this week.

Sam Bahadur on ZEE5

Sam Bahadur, a biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, will be released on ZEE5 on Republic Day. The film shows Vicky stepping into the shoes of Manekshaw. The film has been well received by the audience.

Vicky Kaushal expressed, "Portraying the character of Sam Manekshaw has been an incredible journey filled with great pride and honor. Stepping into the shoes of such a brave and celebrated personality comes with immense responsibility, and I am grateful for the love and support that fans have showered upon the character during its theatrical release. The film's digital premiere on ZEE5 will help the story reach a wider audience hence, I am proud to present Sam Bahadur on the 75th Republic Day as a tribute to the undying spirit of our nation. It's not just a film; it's a shared journey with the audience, and I hope they find inspiration in this remarkable story."

Animal on Netflix

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is set to stream on Netflix. Featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. As per various media reports, Netflix will stream an extended cut of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bollywood movie. The director revealed in an earlier interview that he had regretted chopping off around 8-10 minutes of the movie during the theatrical release. He also mentioned that he was re-editing the movie for Netflix.

Animal made Rs 659.25 crore gross at the Indian box office and Rs 254 crore at the overseas box office. It will premiere on Netflix at midnight.

Karmma Calling on Disney Plus Hotstar

Raveena Tandon's much-awaited OTT show Karmma Calling will finally be released this week on Disney Plus Hotstar. This show is based on the web show 'Revenge'. Karmma Calling features Raveena Tandon as Indrani Kothari, who essays a negative role. Set in the backdrop of glitz and glamour, filled with deceit and betrayal. The show is a wholesome watch for movie buffs.

Tejas on ZEE 5

The action-packed thriller features Kangana Ranaut as an Indian Air Force pilot. The film is streaming on Zee 5.

Bravehearts on Dice Media

Bravehearts is a poignant anthology series by Dice Media, unveiling inspiring stories of bravery and sacrifice by our army men and their families. The cast includes Shakti Kapoor, Anup Soni, and Anushka Kaushik, each of the five episodes brings forth unique perspectives. From a rag-picker finding purpose to a young widow coping with loss, and a retired Colonel mending ties with his distant son, the series paints a vivid picture of the unspoken struggles faced by these unsung heroes. Watch on Dice Media for a heartfelt tribute to the indomitable spirit of our soldiers.

Major on Netflix

Major is a riveting film based on the life of army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan, martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Adivi Sesh's stellar performance in his Hindi film debut, alongside Prakash Raj and Sobhita Dhulipala, captures the heroism and sacrifice of the brave soldier. Released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi simultaneously, the movie has received global acclaim. Dive into this emotionally charged narrative on Netflix to witness a gripping portrayal of courage and resilience.