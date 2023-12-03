This month started with two films clashing at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Animal is a revenge saga and delves into a father-son relationship. While Vicky Kaushal's film is a biopic of inaugural Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

Animal has shattered all the box-office records surpassing first-day openings of SRK-led Jawan and Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Let's take a look at the box-office report in detail

As per sacnilk.com, Meghna Gulzar's directorial has garnered ₹5.50 crore on its debut in India.

Jawan- Pathaan and Animal who made a mark on day 1

While Pathaan made Rs 57 crore on day 1 with Rs 55 crore coming from Hindi, Jawan made Rs 75 crore on day 1 with Rs 65 crore coming from Hindi.

While Animal garnered a net collection of ₹63.8 crore in India.

#SamBahadur JUMPS on Day 2 [Sat], with key metros recording EXCELLENT footfalls… A bigger number on Day 3 [Sun] is clearly on the cards… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 9 cr. Total: ₹ 15.25 cr. #India biz.



The real test begins tomorrow: the make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… It needs to stay… pic.twitter.com/bqBWaIySYV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2023

The Hindi version contributed ₹54.75 crore. The Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions added ₹8.55 crore, ₹40 lakh, ₹9 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively, to the total earnings.

‘ANIMAL’ IS A BOXOFFICE MONSTER…#Animal goes WILD on Day 2 [Sat]… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is OUTSTANDING, takes the 2-day total to over ₹ ? cr… Day 3 [Sun] biz will place it amongst the biggest *opening weekend* scorers of all time… Fri 54.75 cr,… pic.twitter.com/xtUzgzSjMn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2023

Sam Bahadur: day 1

As per the box office report platform, the Hindi version of "Sam Bahadur" recorded an overall occupancy rate of 29.18% on Friday.

Taran Adarsh said in a post on X, "Sam Bahadur Fri / Day 1 at national chains... Update: 7 pm. PVRInox: ₹ 2.80 cr. Cinepolis: ₹ 60 lacs. Total: ₹ 3.40 cr."

Day 2: Animal

On the second day, Animal roared with an overall gross of ₹66.59 crore. The Hindi version continued to lead with ₹59.87 crore while the Telugu and Tamil versions showed a commendable performance with ₹6.28 crore and ₹44 lakh, respectively.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has minted over Rs 100 crore in merely two days.

Vicky's portrayal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw has been garnering word-of-mouth appreciation.

On Saturday, Sam Bahadur collected Rs 9.25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. After an almost 50 per cent jump on the second day, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 15.50 crore.

Sam Bahadur screening

Recently a special screening of the film was arranged in Mumbai. It was attended by Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar among others. Reviewing the film, Sachin hailed Vicky's performance.

Animal Screening

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Soni Razdan among others attended the special screening of the film Animal. Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna also interacted with the media during the screening.