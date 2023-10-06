Ranbir Kapoor's Animal seems all set to break many box office records. The trailer has Ranbir in his raw, beastly mode and this has left his fans eager to watch him take on the role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film. From his bulked-up physique, bearded look to ultra macho role; the film could very well be the gamechanger in Ranbir's career.

Ranbir's mammoth fee

Ranbir Kapoor seems to have totally transformed himself for his role in crime drama Animal. And is definitely getting paid a lot for it. If reports are anything to go by, the superstar will be taking home somewhere around Rs 70 crore for the film. However, some websites have reported that even though Ranbir's usual fee is around Rs 70 crores, he has brought it down to Rs 30-35 crore for the film.

Other starcast fee

Rashmika Mandanna: The southern beauty who will be seen playing the role of RK's timid wife has reportedly been paid Rs 4 crores for her part.

Anil Kapoor: The veteran actor will be seen playing the role of Ranbir's hot-headed father in the movie and is reportedly being paid Rs 2 crore for the role.

Bobby Deol: If Ranbir Kapoor is in his beast mode for the film, Bobby will be unleashing his monster mode for the movie. The teaser has Bobby as the antagonist and is reportedly being paid Rs 4 crore for the part.

The film is all set for a grand release in five languages on December 1, 2023. The film also receive major competition from more December releases – Merry Christmas, Yodha, Dunki and Salaar.