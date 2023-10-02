Ranbir Kapoor might not have a social media account, but members from his family often drop pictures of the dashing actor for their fans. And something similar happened when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had gone for a vacay in New York last month. The duo seemed to have bumped into their cousin – Karisma Kapoor and what followed was a series of blurry but happy pictures.

Sharing a fun picture with Ranbir and Alia, Karisma had written, "New York Night Out." She also used the hashtag – family. Many on social media were quick to take to the comments section and troll the trio. While there seemed to be nothing wrong with the picture, a section didn't stop from spreading negativity.

Social media reactions

"Buying iphones to take blurry pictures," wrote one user.

"Alia she is still 30yrs but this picture she looking old than karisma," another user wrote.

"Karisma looking better than Alia Bhatt," a social media user commented.

"Is it trending to post blur pictures??" a user asked.

"Aliaa is always third wheeling only to blend in, even in her own relationship!" opined an Instagram user.

"Ranbir love everybody except his wife," a comment read.

"alia looking 50 years old," another one of the comments read.

Alia Bhatt often gets trolled for mentioning her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor in almost all her interviews. While both seem to be happy and content in their careers and marital world, a section on social media doesn't seem to be able to digest that.