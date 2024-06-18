Ranbir Kapoor is a doting dad. There are no two ways about it. From diaper duties, playtime to putting her to sleep; the Kapoor dad loves doing it all. So, it didn't come as a surprise when Alia Bhatt recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor comes up with creative ways to play with her. She added that when it comes to Raha's fashion choices, Ranbir is quite specific.

Ranbir specific about Raha's fashion

Alia reveals that the thing that surprises her the most is how specific Ranbir is about what would Raha wear to which event. She added that it is Ranbir who puts together an outfit for his little girl and gets quite involved in doing that.

"One of the things I'm most surprised by... not surprised by, but maybe I didn't see to it, is how specific Ranbir is about Raha's fashion choices," the National Award-winning actress said in an interview.

"I have to go and ask him, 'Ranbir, what should Raha wear for this thing today?' He'll come and rummage into the wardrobe and he'll put it together and get so involved deeply even into that. When you'd think I'd be the one doing that, I'd be like, 'No no, leave it up to him. He'll do a great job," she told Indian Express.

Ranbir and Raha's jodi

Alia added that there is no aspect of Ranbir Kapoor as a father that surprises her because she always had this instinct that the Kapoor scion would be a great father. She also mentioned that not only do Ranbir and Raha spend a lot of time playing together but love troubling one another too. Alia recently turned author with her first children's book. The story books are now available online and also in stores.