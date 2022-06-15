Koffee with Karan is soon going to be back. Karan Johar is all set to brew his steaming coffee and land his guests in a spot with his rapid fires and controversial questions. While we expect to see Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and many others on the show; Ranbir Kapoor has refused to be a part of it. Karan Johar has revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has given his reasons for not being a part of the show.

Just like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the audience was eager to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together on the chat show. Their fans and followers were waiting with bated breath to see the two of them spill out some secrets and reveal all about the love story. However, this news would break a lot of hearts.

Ranbir Kapoor refuses

"Ranbir Kapoor has already told me 'I am not coming on your show'. He is like, 'I'd have to pay the price for too long. I should not do this to myself'," Karan Johar revealed on a chat show. Koffee with Karan season 7 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar directly this time.

Here's why

"He is making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the year. And it's not right," Ranbir Kapoor had told AIB in a podcast about appearing on the show. He had also said, "I am (tired). I was forced this season. I told him 'I don't wanna come'. Me and Anushka (Sharma, his co-star in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) were actually going to protest and bring the entire film industry together because it's not fair."