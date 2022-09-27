Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on cloud nine these days. While on the professional front their film is making new records at the box office every week, on the personal level, the two can't wait to bring their bundle of joy into the world. Ranbir recently revealed a major BEDROOM secret as well.

Ranbir's bedroom struggles

Ranbir revealed that he struggles to sleep with Alia Bhatt. The actor added that it is Alia's sleeping position that makes it difficult for him to sleep next to her. "What happens with her when she sleeps is that she starts moving diagonally and eventually your bed space becomes smaller and smaller. Her head is somewhere, her legs are somewhere, and eventually, I'm on the corner of the bed, really struggling with that," he told Bollywood Bubble.

Ranbir and Alia are all set to turn parents soon. And in a recent interaction with a website, the two even spoke about getting the room for their child prepared. The Brahmastra stars revealed that they have kept the room ready but one can't be fully prepared for a child's arrival.

Ranbir and Alia's fee for Brahmastra

Ranbir and Alia have reportedly not taken any fees for the Ayan Mukerji film. "The truth is that the film has been made because of a lot of personal sacrifice. It is true that the amount that Ranbir would make as a star actor, he didn't take anything for the making of Brahmastra. This is a very, very big thing because it would not be possible to make this film," Ayan Mukerji confirmed in an interview with Komal Nahta.

Ayan also revealed that the amount that was fixed for Alia Bhatt was too little when the film was signed as she was not as big a star as she is today. He revealed that by the time the film was made, Alia too chose to forgo the fee as it had been used up in making the film.