Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's latest release – Brahmastra – has been making waves at the box office. From breaking previous records to making new ones almost every day, the film has put an end to all the conjectures of Bollywood coming to an end. Ayan Mukerji's astraverse has been the biggest success of the year so far.

Akash - Shloka twin in white

Amid all this, a video of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta visiting Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at their residence has gone viral. The fact that Akash and Ranbir have been one of the closest friends is not a secret. And it seems, the buddies decide to celebrate the success of the film with a party at home.

Akash and Shloka had also attended Ranbir – Alia's wedding. The two were among the few people from the industry, who were invited to the close-knit affair. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt didn't charge any fee for Brahmastra.

Ranbir, Alia's fee

"The truth is that the film has been made because of a lot of personal sacrifice. It is true that the amount that Ranbir would make as a star actor, he didn't take anything for the making of Brahmastra. This is a very, very big thing because it would not be possible to make this film," Ayan Mukerji confirmed in an interview with Komal Nahta.

He added that even Alia didn't take any fee for the same. "When she joined the film, this was 2014, she only had a couple of releases. She isn't the star that she is today. The amount that was fixed for Alia in this film was not a very big amount, but even that small amount, by the time we completed the film, even Alia said that all of it has gone into the making of the film," he added.