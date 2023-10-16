Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are proud parents to an eleven months old baby girl – Raha Kapoor. The two welcomed their bundle of joy in November, 2022. The couple has been fiercely guarded about their child's privacy and rightly so! Though Ranbir and Alia can't stop gushing about their little one, they have managed to keep their baby's face hidden from the public glare.

Amid all this, Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that he has seen his parents and grandparents write love letters and is a sucker for such old-world romance. "I have always been a very big romantic. I remember seeing my parents' letters to each other or my grandparents' letters. There was so much personal involvement in them. You could keep them (the letters) for years and years and preserve them," he told a Youtube channel.

Alia writes mails to Raha

Ranbir also revealed that even Alia Bhatt writes mails to Raha. "Alia is actually writing her an email every day and I thought I would start writing to her someday. I am actually. Now since I am part of ...so I will write her extraordinary letters to her." However, soon he added that he finds texts and emails quite 'superficial'.

Calls mails, texts superficial

"Now you send emails and texts to people. But these are very superficial," the Brahmastra actor added. Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. From the buzz the trailer created, the film has blockbuster written all over it. Ranbir will be seen sharing a dysfunctional relationship with his father, played by Anil Kapoor in the film. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing his timid wife in the movie. Bobby Deol is playing the role of the antagonist and left social media going gaga over his looks.