Looks like Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor don't have a no-kissing policy after their marriage. Alia Bhatt was on a kissing spree in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, not just that, Alia Bhatt's steamy chemistry in the film raised eyebrows. But never mind, if Alia can do it, why shouldn't Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir Kapoor went all out and didn't stop himself from kissing and smooching Rashmika Mandaana in the film Animal which is set to release in Decemeber1.

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal dropped the first video of the song Hua Main from the film. And one can't take their eyes off Ranbir and Rasmika's chemistry.

Does Alia and Ranbir not have a no-kissing policy post-marriage?

The video gives a sneak peek into their love life in which they seek approval from the family.

The truly, madly, deeply on-screen couple Ranbir and Rashmika lock lips in front of their family and gradually head towards the private jet and inside the jet, they share a passionate lip-lock. Cut to their head to a beautiful destination amid snow-clad mountains to get married.

With lots of smooches and kisses. Ranbir in one of the scenes in the song also goes shirtless, amping up the passion quotient.

Well, the passion in the song reminded the netizens of Fifty Shades of Grey's song " Love Me Like You Do".

Not just the private jet scene and lip lock. But the music of the film is similar to Fifty Shades of Grey's famous singing' I Put a Spell' on You which is sung by Annie Lennox.

Netizens were quickly reminded of the film Fifty Shades of Grey.

if the music was similar to ' I put a spell on you', the music video was hugely inspired by 'Love Me Like You Do'. Take a look

While some even asked, if Alia and Ranbir are free to do lip-lock scenes on-screen.

Hua Mein is sung by Raghav Chaitanya and the song is penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Pritam.