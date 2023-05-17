Ranbir Kapoor is riding high on the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The actor is one of the most popular and loved celebs of the industry. Kapoor recently recreated a sequence from Sidharth and Kiara's wedding ceremony and the internet couldn't stop drooling over him. In one sequence from Kiara and Sid's wedding teaser, Sid is seen pointing at his watch and reminding Kiara she is late.

Ranbir recreates the moment

Ranbir Kapoor recreated the sequence with an influencer and went on to call them "really quite beautiful". Many on social media went gaga over the Shamshera actor's gesture. "Ranbir has unreal cute aura He's literally everything you can dream of," one user wrote. "I saw this today on YouTube ilysm RK what a great sense of humour you have love you always," another user commented.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt have recently turned parents to their baby girl – Raha Kapoor. The two keep showering love and praise on their little daughter in their interviews. In a recent interview, Ranbir revealed that it breaks his heart to leave Raha at home and go to work.

Ranbir heaps praise on Raha

"I don't want to leave home. This morning, just the 20 minutes I got with her before my flight rejuvenated me. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos. I'm a burping specialist. I never knew burping is such a big part (in the early stages of a child). Whenever I'm at home, I'm always beside her and it's magical. She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart. It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It's a love you cannot describe," he told TOI.