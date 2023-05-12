Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is one of the reigning queens in showbiz. Alia has proved her acting mettle time and time and wowed her fans and critics with her performance in recently released films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Darlings to name a few. After making shinning bright in Bollywood, she made Indians proud globally by debuting at Met Gala, she is now the first Indian celeb to be Gucci's brand ambassador. And will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

Alia is Gucci's Indian global brand ambassador

Gucci has announced actor Alia Bhatt as the first Indian global ambassador. The brand welcomed Bhatt and is looking forward to her first appearance as a global brand ambassador on the occasion of the House's upcoming Cruise 2024 fashion show in Seoul, at Gyeongbokgung Palace, on May 16, 2023.

Honoured to represent the house of Gucci as its Global Ambassador. Looking forward to creating magic together ♥ https://t.co/fePDFSHN4l — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 11, 2023

Alia embraces motherhood

The year gone by has been full of accomplishments for Alia Bhatt not just professionally but also personally. The actress got married to the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor and also welcomed her first child Raha Kapoor in November.

Alia bags the Entertainment Leader of The Year award

The actress was honoured with the 'Entertainment Leader of The Year award at the 18th Edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards on Thursday, May 11. The actress accepted the award and expressed gratitude towards the jury. "I feel I want to hide under a table. Especially, to be nominated among such stalwarts, I feel so honoured and blessed. Thank you so much," she said.

Talking about her achievements of the last year, Alia said that her daughter Raha is her 'biggest blockbuster' and added that she is 'living her dream'.

Alia said, "My biggest blockbuster was my daughter who came at the end of the year (laughs). I don't think I believe in topping anything. One of the things I also said in this AV was, whatever I do on a daily basis with my work, I do it with a lot of love and stars in my eyes. I feel very blessed and grateful. I am living the dream."

Alia Bhatt making us all proud. The best actress, entrepreneur and human being❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/rf9BXv4qME — Aloo (@mashed_potato33) May 11, 2023

On Ranbir Kapoor

She added further saying that she is lucky to have Ranbir Kapoor as her life partner and revealed that he was taking care of their daughter as she stepped out to attend the CNBC-TV18 IBLA event. She said, "I have the fortune and I have the ability to say that 'I can take that break' and 'I can go to work'. Today I am here, my husband is sitting with the baby at home. I have that support. I feel very grateful and proud that I can say that. It should never be 'either-or'.

Asked about resuming work months after her daughter's birth, Alia added, "I feel it's your choice as to what you want to lead your life with. I would most definitely say that after having a baby my priorities have changed. My first priority will always be my baby, my family. But maybe that's something I wanted to choose for my life. My first love has been the movies. That's a very important part of who I am."

"Most definitely, women today should never feel the pressure to ace either. The pressure that you have to be a great mother, you cannot mess up or fail, I feel it is extremely unfair. You just have to do your best," Alia concluded.