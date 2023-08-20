Bollywood's hottest couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are often spotted together. Recently, the power couple twinned in white as they went for the inspection of their building in Bandra. And two days later, the couple were seen at the Mumbai airport twinning in blue jackets as they headed out to an unknown destination.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twin in blue jackets

In the video shared by paparazzi, Ranbir Kapoor held Alia close to her during the photo-ops. While the couple stopped to pose something seemed amiss. Although they held each other close to pose for the cameras, the two didn't seem in a happy mood.

While Alia smiled for the camera, Ranbir was seen with a serious expression on his face. Alia tried to hold his hand, but he didn't.

Who wore what!

Ranbir wore a blue jacket and matching track pants. He paired it with white sneakers. He also wore a beanie and carried a backpack. Alia opted for a white top, matching trousers and a blue denim jacket. She also wore white sneakers and opted for a sling bag.

Netizens were quick to judge and concluded that all is not well between Alia and Ranbir.

Take a look at the comments section

A user wrote, "They r not fighting. RK is in tough situation, after all this media trolling, if he doesn't Give photo, he is "running away". If he gives smiling photos, he ll b labeled as "oh see how they r now faking it that they r happy". If he gives straight face, he is labelled something else. Whatever RK does, he is labelled something. Media just capitalises everything RK does and DOES NOT!!!"

Another wrote, "Why Alia copies Deepika ? Even posture. What is she try to tell us..."

The third one wrote, "Clearly they aren't happy at the moment."

The fourth one said, "She looks so sad when she is with this obnoxious person."

The fifth one was of the view that, "They both look upset. Looks like a fight happened before."

"Believe it or not he's not happy marrying Alia Bhatt," wrote another fan.

A fan commented, "Ranbir regrets not marrying Katrina. Clearly they aren't happy at the moment."

Recently, a video of Alia went viral where she spoke about her applying lipstick in a certain way.

Alia Bhatt shares why Ranbir Kapoor tells her to wipe off her lipstick

Alia Bhatt said, "The way I apply my lipstick is not considered [normal]. It's a bit weird. The reason I do this, I'll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don't know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick."

Alia added, "I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he wasn't my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say 'Wipe that (lipstick) off. Wipe that off'. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip."

Work front

Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She was also a part of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and others.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Animal which stars Rashmika Mandanna and will be released in December 2023.