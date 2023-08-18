Bollywood's one of the most loved couples Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently enjoying parenthood. The couple have purchased a new house in Bandra and are often spotted inspecting the work of their under-construction building.

Ranbir and Alia twinning in white as they inspect work at the construction site of their new house

In a video shared by the paparazzi, the duo was seen twinning in white as they visited and were papped at their ne abode Bandra. In a video, the couple was seen arriving in their car at their under-construction home in Bandra, Mumbai.

Alia wore a white T-shirt and blue denim shorts. Ranbir wore white-t-shirt and denim and paired his causal look with a cap.

As soon as the videos of Ranbir and Alia went viral. Alia and Ranbir were trolled brutally.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "Someone has to tell this man that his beard does not suit him and he should not try to be a Vicky Kaushal."

Another mentioned, "Did she wipe her lipstick before?"

The third one mentioned, "He used to be without a beard, but now he always has a beard, copies Vicky."

Alia Bhatt shares why Ranbir Kapoor tells her to wipe off her lipstick

Alia Bhatt said, "The way I apply my lipstick is not considered [normal]. It's a bit weird. The reason I do this, I'll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don't know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick.

Alia added, "I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he wasn't my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say 'Wipe that (lipstick) off. Wipe that off'. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip."

Work front

Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She was also a part of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and others.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Animal which stars Rashmika Mandanna and will be released in December 2023.