Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor bid a final adieu to his friends, family, and fans on April 30. Millions of people including Bollywood celebrities were heartbroken after hearing this news. Two days after the demise of Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu Kapoor and son, Ranbir Kapoor, reportedly hosted a prayer meet at their residence.

A photo of prayer meet of Rishi Kapoor goes viral

A photo of Neetu Singh and Ranbir Kapoor is doing the rounds on social media, which shows the mother and son sitting by a picture of Rishi Kapoor, that is placed with flowers. While Ranbir sat by his father's photo in a kurta and a turban on his head, Neetu sat by his side in an all-white salwar suit. The family is morning the untimely demise of Rishi Kapoor and looking at the picture our heart goes out to the family.

Rishi Kapoor's last rites

Rishi Kapoor's funeral took place the same day when he passed away in the presence of close friends and family. Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was not present in the city. Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, arrived in Mumbai on Saturday night via road.

The original chocolate boy of Bollywood was 67-years-old and was battling cancer since 2018. With his passing, another glorious chapter of Bollywood has come to an end. During his last moments at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, his wife Neetu Kapoor was with him.

International Business Times, India prays for the health and well being of the Kapoor family and hope that the family gets the courage to bear the loss of Rishi Kapoor.