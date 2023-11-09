Katrina Kaif has been churning out major sartorial goals with each of her recent appearances. The diva has been making waves with her traditional outfits at various Diwali parties. After dazzling us at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, Katrina stunned everyone with her unconventional brown lehenga look at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash. Social media has been going gaga over her look.

Social media reactions

"Man! Ranbir Kapoor sure missed out," wrote a user. "So elegant, so beautiful just looking like a wow," another user wrote. "Diwali nights...never looked so good," a social media user commented. "Look at her Elegance and royalty of Bollywood," another social media user wrote. "Vicky Kaushal's lady luck," a comment read.

"It's Diwali and you are lit," another comment read. "Patakha," one more comment read. "That's how dream looks like in reality," was one more of the comments. "Are you a Diya? Because you just lit up my world," the post was filled up with many such comments.

Katrina's bond with Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif is all set for her upcoming film with Salman Khan – Tiger 3. There were rumours of Vicky Kaushal having directed Katrina never to work with Salman Khan again. However, all such reports went down the drain when Katrina starred along side Khan in Tiger 3. The two continue to share a warm bond and often get seen having a quality time at parties and events. Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan too seem to have no bad blood between them.