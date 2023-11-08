And the season of Bollywood parties and festivities has begun! After Manish Malhotra's star-studded pre-Diwali party, producer Ramesh Taurani also held a pre-Diwali bash for industry people. Many celebs turned up for the event dressed in their traditional best. Here's taking a look at who all attended the bash.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan: The Tiger 3 actress was at her traditional best as she turned up in a gorgeous brown lehenga for the event. With open hair and minimal makeup, Katrina looked nothing less than divine. She was accompanied by Mini Mathur who looked pretty pink. After disappointing fans with his look at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, Salman Khan turned up in much more brighter clothes this time.

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff: Anil Kapoor turned up for the event with wife Sunita. The Night Manager actor looked dapper in a floral kurta. Jackie Shroff was his coolest best as he reached the venue with a small plant as a gift. Jackie wished the paparazzi a happy Diwali and shared some candid moments with them.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Meezan: The Pataudi boy who is all set to make his Bollywood debut reached the venue looking every bit of Nawabi. The young lad grabbed spotlight with his trademark aadab. Meezan too looked dashing in pathani salwar.

Sidharth Malhotra – Varun Dhawan: It was a Student of the Year re-union of sorts as Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan posed for the paparazzi together. The two men looked dapper in their traditional outfits.

Pooja Hegde and Nushratt Bharuccha: Nushratt was a riot of colours and festive spirit as she attended the bash in a gorgeous lehenga. She interacted with the paparazzi and also posed happily. Pooja Hegde was nothing less than perfection as she flaunted her smile and curves in a beautiful lehenga.

Rupali Ganguly, Vidya Balan, Genelia, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Govinda were some more celebs who attended the festive bash.