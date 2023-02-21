Saurabh Shukla has shared a fond memory of shooting with Ranbir Kapoor in Leh. The talented actor was talking about his alcohol preferences and revealed that he always has old monk with coke. But, was offered another rum worth Rs 30,000 by Ranbir Kapoor. The two actors have worked together in films like Shamshera and Jagga Jasoos.

The Satya actor revealed during a conversation that the most expensive rum he has had was offered to him by Ranbir Kapoor. He also revealed that the Brahmastra actor was made to drink that rum for the first time by Nagarjuna during the shoot of their film. Shukla added that once Ranbir's bottle was finished and they realized they wanted to drink more, they went back to old monk and coke, offered by the Jolly LLB actor.

All about that night

"Maine bohut mehengi rum bhi pi hai. Tees haazar rupay ki bottle aati hai. Mujhe woh Ranbir Kapoor ne pilayi thi, usko Nagarjuna ne pilayi thi, quatre gaya hua tha (I have had expensive rum too, which costs ₹30,000 a bottle. Ranbir Kapoor made me drink it, and it was Nagarjuna who made him drink it first. It wasn't a full bottle as a quarter was not in it, when Ranbir opened it)."

Saurabh went on to tell Samdish that a quarter from the bottle was already empty as Ranbir must have had it earlier. He then revealed that he was in Leh when Ranbir asked him, 'Sir what are you drinking?' To this, Shukla said "Old Monk" so then Ranbir Kapoor said "I will make you drink something nice".

The veteran actor then went on to add that the two of them drank a lot that night and once the bottle was over, they felt they had less. And then, Saurabh got back his old monk which the two again had.