Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming film - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Directed by Luv Ranjan and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi, the film is a romantic comedy. Ranbir was at a college promoting his film when a fan breached security and grabbed Ranbir Kapoor from behind in order to hug him. This left the audience and the actor startled.

Fan grabs Ranbir Kapoor

However, what he did next is not many would expect. It is no secret that Ranbir has never like making himself accessible to the audience and the viewers too much. This is why the actor doesn't even have an official social media account. Now, when the fan grabbed the Kapoor scion this way, everyone expected him to freak out. While Ranbir did look puzzled for a few second, what he did next melted many hearts.

Instead of shooing the fan away or pushing him away, Ranbir grabbed the fan and gave a tight hug. This left the audience cheering and clapping for the superstar. Ranbir sang along and danced to various songs of his at the event.

Ranbir on his casanova role

There were rumours that Ranbir Kapoor is playing a casanova in the film. Many even claimed that it is based on his past relationships and love life. "My favourite song is 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai'. Main yeh bayaan kar deta hoon ki yeh mera kuch 'biopic' wala gaana nahi hain. My character in this film is not of a Casanova. I help people who have problems in their love lives. I come up with solutions for their problems. I'm a break-up artist. So please, yeh kuch biopic nahi hain. It is not based on my life," he said at an event.