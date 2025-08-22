Seems like this year is filled with exes' reunions, not just in real life but also on social media. Remember the much-loved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who often grabbed headlines for their on-and-off-screen romance. Both of them are now happily married, not with each other, but have found different soulmates. Ranbir is married to Alia, while Deepika is married to Ranveer.

Despite marrying different partners, Ranbir and Deepika are professionally linked and are often seen interacting during awards and parties whenever they meet. Ranbir is quite pally with his ex-Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer.

A few years ago, Ranbir and Deepika were seen parting with the cast of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ranbir's wife, actor Alia too often likes and comments on Deepika's photos.

And now, recently, as Alia is away vacationing with her family—sister Shaheen and her BF with her mother Soni Razdan, and Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Love and War with Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir seemingly is missing his ex-girlfriend, Deepika.

Is Ranbir missing Deepika?

Ranbir Kapoor's high-end fashion brand, ARKS, recently liked an old Instagram Reel featuring Deepika Padukone and her sister, Anisha Padukone, and his reaction has grabbed headlines.

A screenshot showing ARKS' official handle 'liking' the reel has gone viral, sparking endless fan theories and social media chatter.

However, it's still unclear whether the 'like' came directly from Ranbir himself or from someone managing the social media team of the brand.

One person wrote on X, "Not Ranbir accidentally using his brand page instead of his spare account."

Referring to Virat Kohli's justification for 'liking' Avneet Kaur's post, one person mentioned, "The algorithm accidentally registered an interaction."

A comment read, "I'm just here for the drama."

Many fans of RK came to his rescue and said, "Y'all are so weird. People are massively overreacting to the quotes. Must be liked by the admin of that page, weirdos."

Another person wrote, "Okay, this is cute. He probably knows Anisha well, and this is totally harmless except for the fact that stan wars have made it ugly."

Another X post read, "Even if he or the admin liked it, why are these people crying in quotes lol."

Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film stars Yash, Amitabh Bachchan, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and more. This two-part epic has recently claimed the title of the most expensive Indian film ever, with a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore (about $500 million).

He will also be seen in Love And War, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.