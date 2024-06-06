Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are often papped inspecting the under-construction site of their new multi-storeyed house in Mumbai's Bandra.

Several videos and pictures of Alia and Ranbir inspecting the work in progress at their bungalow were shared by paparazzi on their respective social media pages.

Ranbir kisses Raha as they inspect the house in Bandra

Recently, a video shows Ranbir and Alia getting Raha along with them. Ranbir wore a pink loose-fitted t-shirt, and a clip showed Ranbir kissing Raha.

As he entered the under-construction apartment he was seen holding Raha in his arms, when they got out of the house, Alia was seen holding Raha.

Ranbir and Alia to shift with Raha in Diwali 2024

Last month it was reported by Hindustan Times that Ranbir and Alia would shift to their new home around Diwali 2024 with their daughter, Raha Kapoor. The source said, "The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done, and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to. In fact, they will most probably be celebrating Diwali with Raha in the new house this year."

Meanwhile, Raha is one of the most loved star kids and is often seen getting snapped with her parents.

Raha and Alia at Ambani bash

A recent fan post shared an adorable picture of Alia with her daughter Raha. The picture shows Alia, dressed in a yellow outfit, holding Raha who is seen enjoying an ice cream and is dressed in a cute white dress. "Alia Bhatt with her daughter at Anant Ambani's 2nd pre-wedding adorable pic of mumma & Rara Raha was seen eating ice cream," the fan page captioned the image.

Raha kisses daddy

A recent video shows, Raha kissing daddy Ranbir as she returned from the Ambani bash.

The couple got married on April 14, 2022, after dating for a long time, at their current Mumbai residence—a luxurious apartment in a building named Vastu. The couple, in June, announced that Alia was expecting their first child. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022 and has been living with her parents in Vastu.

Work Front

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. Alia, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.