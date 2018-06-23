Ranbir Kapoor began his career a decade ago with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya (2007) but the movie turned out to be a disaster at the box office. His contemporary Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, kicked off his acting career with a bang with Yash Raj Films' Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) which made the newcomer an overnight star.

Today, Ranveer Singh is considered one of the biggest stars in the industry whereas Ranbir Kapoor is currently going through a rough patch after facing back-to-back debacles.

Does Ranbir Kapoor feel insecure about Ranveer Singh's successful career graph?

"There's no insecurity, I think when I had started my career ten years back we had just one or two young debutants. Today we have 10-12 young heroes and there's a healthy competition between us. When I watch Ranveer or Varun, Sushant or Tiger's good work i feel inspired to do well. I feel like matching up to their work by doing good work myself. I think it's a very nice atmosphere amongst the contemporaries right now," Ranbir Kapoor told in an interview with Ishq FM.

After delivering several blockbusters like Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Ranveer is currently jam-packed with film offers like Rohit Shetty's Simmba, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Kabir Khan's 83.

Ranbir, on the other hand, too having good films lined up for him. He is hoping to bounce back with Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming biopic Sanju. He is also currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi film Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt. YRF's Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's next is also on the cards.

So how does Ranbir feel when he watches his contemporaries doing better work than him?

"When you watch a good film, whoever featured in it – be it Amitabh Bachchan or then Darsheel Safary – every performance be it of any actor or even the actresses like Deepika (Padukone), Kanagana (Ranaut), Alia (Bhatt). When you watch good work on the screen you wish, I also want to do better than that, I also want to do something impactful as that. So, there's no jealousy kind of feeling."