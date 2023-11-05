It was indeed a musical night for fans on Saturday, as Ranbir Kapoor surprised the audiences as he made a special appearance at Arijit Singh's concert in Chandigarh. Several videos from Arijit Singh's concert have surfaced on the internet.

Ranbir Kapoor Sings Channa Mereya on stage with singer Arijit Singh

Ranbir Kapoor made a stunning entry on stage when Arijit Singh sang Satranga from his film Animal. Ranbir Kapoor is also seen touching Arijit Singh's feet and greeting him with a warm hug.

In the clip that is doing the rounds, Ranbir and Arijit can be seen greeting each other by kneeling down and bowing down their heads.

Not just that, Ranbir Kapoor sang and grooved to the iconic song Channa Mereya from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Arijit on stage.

Ranbir Kapoor also interacted with fans. In a clip, Ranbir is seen greeting his fans, shaking hands with the crowd as much as he could.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal, was in Chandigarh for the film's promotions when he decided to surprise his fans at the concert.

Apart from Satranga and Channa Mereya, Arijit Singh also performed other iconic songs of the actor like Rasiya from Bhrahmastra and Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. According to the film's teaser, Ranbir's character's attachment leads him on the path of becoming a gangster, eventually coming to face with his nemesis, played by Bobby Deol. Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir's father in this movie.