Diwali is around the corner, and celebrations are in full swing for the festival. Some of the B-town celebs are off for vacation, while few are gearing up to attend parties hosted by their industry friends.

On Saturday, Farah Khan shared how Karan Johar helped her change her wardrobe and arranged for a brand new set of designer clothes to wear for a Diwali party.

On the other hand, Bollywood diva Kajol was clicked at Mumbai airport on a bright sunny Saturday afternoon with her kids Yug and Nysa as she jetted off for an undisclosed location.

While Kajol opted for a grey blazer, tied her hair in a bun and wore jeans and a simple t-shirt and her blazer. While Nysa wore a white crop top and flared pants and sported a black mask.

While Yug was dressed in simple causal wear he too sported a black mask.

Netizens react

As soon as the videos and pictures of Nysa and Yug with Kajol went viral, netizens targeted Nysa for being 'sati savitri' and being dressed differently. A section of netizens also slammed her for her skin tone and spotted that she suddenly doesn't look fair as she is seen during parties.

A user mentioned, " She looks so different with mom."

Another mentioned, " Daru band for few days..." ( No drinking for few days.."

'She is different with Orry and with her mother', mentioned the third one.

Nysa was missing from the Durga Puja festivities with her mother Kajol

Meanwhile, Kajol's daughter Nysa was last papped with Orry as she attended a Halloween bash with her friends in Mumbai. She skipped attending Durga pandal with her mother, despite Yug being there almost every day with Kajol. Netizens wondered what was the reason for Nysa's absence from the Durga festival celebrations.

Bollywood diva Kajol, who was last seen in 'Salaam Venky'. She will be appearing in Koffee With Karan season 8 with her husband Ajay Devgn.