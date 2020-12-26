Keeping up with their annual Christmas lunch tradition, the Kapoors gathered for the get-together at late actor Shashi Kapoor's Juhu home in Mumbai on Friday for the Christmas feast.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of the family gathering on Instagram

The photo shared by Kareena featured Ranbir Kapoor, who had his arm wrapped around girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Saif Ali Khan hoisted son Taimur onto his shoulders. Tara Sutaria joined boyfriend Aadar Jain. Others seen in the picture included Kareena, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor with her children Samaira and Kiaan, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor and Rima Jain.

Couple Alert: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Well, the couple that stole the limelight is Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt looked adorable as they posed for the paparazzi. Alia's "Mrs Claus" hat stole the spotlight on the internet. Ranbir held Alia's hand while in front of the shutterbugs.

Love birds Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria were seeing having some gala time with Taimur.

See inside pictures below:

Check out pre-Christmas bash of Kapoor's

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were planning to get married this year but postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ranbir Kapoor would have been married had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, the actor told Rajeev Masand in a recent interview. It was also probably the first time that the Brahmastra star addressed Alia Bhatt as his 'girlfriend' in an interview.

When asked about his personal goals, Ranbir told Network 18 :

Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.

I totally missed this one lmao! pic.twitter.com/zob0iD6ca4 — ? (@R96RK) December 24, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor called Alia Bhatt girlfriend calling her overachiever.