Ranbir Kapoor's Animal might have been a huge success but the film has been through its fare share of controversies and backlash. Despite being a super hit, certain sections of the society have slammed the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film for its toxicity, problematic dialogues and patriarchy. While several of the film's cast came forward to put their opinion on the film, Ranbir Kapoor had maintained silence on the topic.

Ranbir reacts to film's criticism

However, the actor has now broken his silence. At the success bash of the film, Ranbir said that even though a certain section had problems with the film, but the number and the success of the film shows that audience have loved it. "I want to thank all of you for being here today to celebrate 'Animal'," he said. "It is a film that a section of people had an issue with but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) proves that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies," Ranbir further added.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his team have been vehemently defending the controversy and negativity around the film on social media. Each time a celeb has spoken against the film, Animal's official social media page has lashed out at the person. Recently, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar raised objections to the dialogues of the film. He questioned how a film where the male lead asks a female to 'lick his shoes' can turn into a success.

What the Animal team wrote

"Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big false (upside-down face emoji) & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said "lick my shoe" then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it feminism. Let love be free from the politics of gender. Let's just call them lovers. The lover cheated and lied. Lover said lick my shoe. Period," the Animal's official page wrote.