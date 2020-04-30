Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has failed to fulfil the wish and desire of his father Rishi, who has left the world without seeing his son getting married and playing with his grand children.

It is known that Rishi Kapoor badly wanted to see his Ranbir Kapoor getting married. The senior Bollywood actor wished to spend time with his grandchildren before he is gone. In an interview, he had even said that it was high time his son should get married, as he had already crossed 35.

"It is high time he got married. I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don't have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone," Rishi Kapoor had told in an interview to Mid-day in 2018.

Most of the actors and actress of this generation focus more on their career and they have little time for their personal life. Rishi Kapoor had added, "Be it Ranbir or his contemporaries, actors have blinkers on and are focused on their work. The only women they meet are the actresses. They don't socialise as much; that is the flipside of life in the movies."

Rishi Kapoor had also revealed that his wife Neetu used to raise the question of his marriage, but Ranbir often evaded it. "I haven't been vocal about it, but my wife keeps bringing it up with him and he just brushes the question away. Whenever he is ready for it, we will be happy. Our happiness lies in his happiness, after all," Chintuji had told.

It should be mentioned here that Ranbir Kapoor was linked with his co-stars like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Angela Jonsson, Ameesha Patel, Shruti Hassan, Avantika Malik, Nandita Mahtani and Mahira Khan. But the rumours about all these love affairs turned out be false.

However, Ranbir Kapoor has serious relationships with three actresses. He dated Deepika Padukone, but parted ways with her. Later, he started dating Katrina Kaif and the two had live-in relationship. But this also did not long last. He is currently in relationship with Alia Bhatt. When asked about their love affair, Rishi had said, "Jo hai woh hai, sabko pata hai. I don't need to say anything more."

The rumours about their relationship started doing rounds after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Post this, the two have spent a major chunk of time together on the sets of Brahmastra. Finally, Ranbir confirmed it in May 2018, saying, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space."

Ranbir Kapoor has spent several years understanding Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, but failed. Now, he has already spent more than two years in trying to gel with Alia Bhatt. But he is yet to take decision on his marriage with her. If he was serious about it, he could have fulfilled the wish of his father, who breathed his last this morning, while undergoing treatment at the hospital in Mumbai.