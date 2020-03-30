Kangana Ranaut is known for picking up fights with Bollywood actors who have mostly been in the industry with a filmy background. In the last couple of years, Kangana had openly challenged actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and her favourite Karan Johar among others and said that she will unfold all of their dirty secrets.

The Manikarnika actress has always been fierce and unapologetic about her comments. She has often spoken candidly about her struggles in the industry and now that she is one of the leading ladies in Bollywood, Kangana has been quite open about speaking about the projects that she rejected.

In her recent interview, Kangana revealed that she was offered a role in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic made on Sanjay Dutt wherein Ranbir Kapoor had played the lead role. She claimed that Ranbir had walked up to her house and offered the film but she rejected because there was nothing much for her to do in the role.

She also revealed that after rejecting Sanju and Sultan, Aditya Chopra reportedly told her that he will never work with her again. She said that she has reached greater heights not because of the projects she has done, but because of the projects that she has rejected.

"Ranbir Kapoor had come to my house and offered me to do Sanju. I didn't like the role much. There wasn't much for me to do in the film, so I said no to him. Imagine which other actress would say no to him? But I have always believed that I'm not here because of the films I did but because of the films I didn't do. I was also approached for Sultan which I didn't do and I remember after I said no, Aditya Chopra called me and told me 'I will never work with you again'. So yes, all that has happened with me," Kangana Ranaut told Pinkvilla.

We wonder what Ranbir Kapoor has to say about Kangana Ranaut's statement on rejecting Sanju that went on to become one of the highest grossing movies of all time.